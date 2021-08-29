Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,061 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $52.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

