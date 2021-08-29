Sean Salmon Sells 28,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

