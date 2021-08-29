Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $345.97 million, a PE ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

