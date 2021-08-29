Morgan Stanley Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $2.33 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $951.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

