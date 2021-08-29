Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Gladstone Land worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

