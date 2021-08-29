Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

