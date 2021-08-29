DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

