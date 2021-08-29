Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 217 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

