Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

