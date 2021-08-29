Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $276.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $276.59. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

