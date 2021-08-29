Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 17.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $74.98 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.