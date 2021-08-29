Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

