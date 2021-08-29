Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

