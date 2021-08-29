Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $132.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.