Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

