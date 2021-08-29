Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

