Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 6,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

