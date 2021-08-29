iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $103.38. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000.

