Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $170.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,063 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,902,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,472,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

