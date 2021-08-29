Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Granite Construction by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

