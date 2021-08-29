Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

NYSE:HII opened at $206.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

