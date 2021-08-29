$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Williams Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,083.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

