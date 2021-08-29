Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,614 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

