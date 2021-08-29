Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 417.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

NYSE FTCH opened at $41.81 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

