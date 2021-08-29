Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VMware by 71.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.85.

VMware stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

