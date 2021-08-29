Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $2,771,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

