Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 1,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.