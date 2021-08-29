VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 62.7% in August

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.