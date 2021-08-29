Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCD opened at $30.90 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

