CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CHSCM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.