CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CHSCM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $28.77.
About CHS
