Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 94,772 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 429,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $988.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

