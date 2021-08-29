salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

