Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $394,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radian Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 742,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $23.93 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

