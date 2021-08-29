Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

