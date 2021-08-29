Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after buying an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

