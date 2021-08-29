Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 860 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.