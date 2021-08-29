Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,311 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.