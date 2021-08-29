Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,878,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

WTFC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

