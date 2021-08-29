Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.46. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

