Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ORIX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ORIX by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87.

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

