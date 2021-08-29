Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,454 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 100.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40.

