Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 72.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,014 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,239.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.