Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $1,168,400.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.