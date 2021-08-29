Michael P. Rutz Sells 67,000 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

