Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce $149.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $150.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.