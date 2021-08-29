TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,331,694.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

