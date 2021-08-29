Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.77 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

