Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,514 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 636,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

