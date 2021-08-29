Analyzing Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.96 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.94 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -4.55

Caladrius Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 823.08%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

