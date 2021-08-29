Financial Comparison: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

This table compares Marathon Digital and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 918.64 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -335.00 Shutterstock $666.69 million 6.44 $71.77 million $2.02 58.00

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $103.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23% Shutterstock 14.93% 25.67% 14.85%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Marathon Digital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, Offset, PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wochit, Inc. to share technology for enterprise video creation. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.